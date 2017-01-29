By Abel Udoekene I am always guilty, even when I’m not at fault. Some People say I’m so weak, maybe I’m not so strong to be a man, others …
A message to my future wife Dear future wife… I was hungry today, I got into the kitchen and cooked a very delicious meal. The meal was very delicious. …
By Abel Udoekene It hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember, that’s the first thought that always come to my mind each time the word …
By Femi Fani-Kayode “This is a new dispensation and times have changed. The days of slaughtering Christians without any backlash are long over. This is a lesson that the …
By Men Alive Partner I’ll admit it. I’m a hopeless romantic person. I cry at weddings and read Nicholas Sparks novels. I watch romantic movies and still get choked …
By Abel Udoekene To The One Whose Love will widen my smile and inspire my tomorrow There are so many things I’m still trying to say. Sometimes I wonder …
By Femi Fani-Kayode “Not a single soul has been prosecuted, let alone jailed for the genocide in Southern Kaduna and you are blaming someone for preaching self defense? You …
By Mark Wolynn (Expert) When you think of your mother, does your heart open with compassion or tighten with resentment? Do you allow yourself to feel her tenderness and …
By Men Alive Partner Prior to my birth my parents were sure I was going to be a girl. They had done some kind of tests (Don’t know whether …
By Abel Udoekene I remember those days very clearly, the day I was so curious to understand what and how to love. I was sitting down in a classroom, …
By Jan Clemente I will unlove you when my tears start to dry up. When My frowns turn into smile again. When the darkness on my face begins to …
By Femi Fani-Kayode Clearly something has gone horribly wrong and this reinforces my belief that the amalglamation of the northern and southern regions of Nigeria in 1914 was not …
Guy Le Jeune April 1, 1995, 2:00 a.m. Belfast was sleeping—no controlled explosions, no hoax bombs jamming the streets with weary commuters sick of ‘The Troubles.’ The delivery room …
By Jed Diamond Growing up I had a confused understanding of love and marriage. We had a cute little house in the San Fernando Valley, but my father was …
By Femi Fani-Kayode The Sultan of Sokoto is the father of the Fulani people, the foremost traditional ruler in northern Nigeria and the spiritual leader of all northern Muslims. …