By Steve Horsmon You know what really ticks off some women? It’s reading an article like this from some dude generalizing about what he THINKS women really want. They …
By Paul Oberschneider Entrepreneurs today face a market that is more fast-paced than ever before, and with more than 600,000 new businesses starting in the UK alone every year, …
By Femi Fani-Kayode President Donald J. Trump summed it up rather well when he said, in reference to the Islamist terrorists and those that derive joy from committing genocide …
My love, I wish you were here so that I can share this joke I have ‘formed in my head’ with you I wish as I just returned home …
By Trendiee (Partner) Life is a journey with a definite beginning and end. And if you think you are in this World alone, wait until you hear our stories. …
By Femi Fani-Kayode Nothing sums up the dangerous way in which the DSS is handling the Apostle Johnson Suleman affair better than the words of the Southern Kaduna-based Pastor …
By Abel Udoekene I am always guilty, even when I’m not at fault. Some People say I’m so weak, maybe I’m not so strong to be a man, others …
A message to my future wife Dear future wife… I was hungry today, I got into the kitchen and cooked a very delicious meal. The meal was very delicious. …
By Abel Udoekene It hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember, that’s the first thought that always come to my mind each time the word …
By Femi Fani-Kayode “This is a new dispensation and times have changed. The days of slaughtering Christians without any backlash are long over. This is a lesson that the …
By Men Alive Partner I’ll admit it. I’m a hopeless romantic person. I cry at weddings and read Nicholas Sparks novels. I watch romantic movies and still get choked …
By Abel Udoekene To The One Whose Love will widen my smile and inspire my tomorrow There are so many things I’m still trying to say. Sometimes I wonder …
By Femi Fani-Kayode “Not a single soul has been prosecuted, let alone jailed for the genocide in Southern Kaduna and you are blaming someone for preaching self defense? You …
By Mark Wolynn (Expert) When you think of your mother, does your heart open with compassion or tighten with resentment? Do you allow yourself to feel her tenderness and …
By Men Alive Partner Prior to my birth my parents were sure I was going to be a girl. They had done some kind of tests (Don’t know whether …