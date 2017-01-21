By Jed Diamond Growing up I had a confused understanding of love and marriage. We had a cute little house in the San Fernando Valley, but my father was …
By Femi Fani-Kayode The Sultan of Sokoto is the father of the Fulani people, the foremost traditional ruler in northern Nigeria and the spiritual leader of all northern Muslims. …
By Relate Institute If you were asked “how long should a couple date before getting married?” what would you say? 10 months? 2 years? A week? The truth is …
Donald Trump’s Inauguration Speech! Chief Justice Roberts, President Carter, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, fellow Americans and people of the world, thank you. We, the citizens of America …
You will make mistakes. The mistakes become learning blocks. By Heath Henwood What does it take to have a special, long lasting relationship? The simple answer is lots of …
By Jed Diamond According to men. My wife, Carlin, invited me and my men’s group to share some things about being a man with her women’s group. We’ve done …
By Abel Udoekene “True love is like ghosts, which everyone talks about and few have seen.” ~ Francois de La Roche foucault. True Love is indescribable. The feeling is …
By Abel Udoekene We are so familiar with New Year resolution thing. Most often we dedicate hours to write them down and fix up ourselves in a series of …
By James Allen Hanrahan Save your breath because you only need two words to make him commit. If you’ve ever had a man tell you he’s not ready to …
By Clark Gaither You hate your job. I mean you absolutely detest it. The thought of another day at work makes you want to throw up. All week long …
By Femi Fani-Kayode In his book titled “Concerning the Government of Our Country and Neighboring Countries in the Sudan”, Nigeria’s first Mahdi, Sheik Usman Dan Fodio, who is the …
By Femi Fani-Kayode When you take everything away from a man or a people, including their humanity, their loved ones, their land, their posessions, their faith, their God, their …
By Margot Brown The key to changing the way you argue is realizing that we will continue to have arguments in how we relate to our intimate partners. It …
By Kate Horodyski I heard this story yesterday, and it got me thinking (even more than usual) about the stories we tell ourselves and how they affect our lives. …
By Andre Vaughn Social media is fascinating with its ability to spark different emotions, especially when it comes to relationships. Whether it’s a friendship, business, dating, marital bond, etc. …