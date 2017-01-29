I Need To Tell You Something Abel Udoekene By Abel Udoekene To The One Whose Love will widen my smile and inspire my tomorrow There are so many things I’m still trying to say. Sometimes I wonder … Read More...

This Is When I Will Unlove You Poems By Jan Clemente I will unlove you when my tears start to dry up. When My frowns turn into smile again. When the darkness on my face begins to …

The Day I Became A Father Featured Guy Le Jeune April 1, 1995, 2:00 a.m. Belfast was sleeping—no controlled explosions, no hoax bombs jamming the streets with weary commuters sick of 'The Troubles.' The delivery room …