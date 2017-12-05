Today, he wakes me up at 1am
and drive me through the length of yesterday,
Today he put his hands on my shoulder and say
“To love me, you must love yourself better”
Today, he picked me up from the slum
and scolded me for doubting his ability to change my story,
my neck ache, my legs fumbles, i almost lost hope,
but i recognize his love in my every mistakes,
his strength in my every weakness
and his voice in the midst of many confusion.
Today, he teach me how to fly through crumbling blocks of self doubt,
how to swim through many rivers of self pity
and how to love myself better and be a better person.
Today, he remembers me.
originally posted at Findjoy
Comments
Be the First to Comment!