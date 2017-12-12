By Marisa Donnelly
God, be my rock. Be the one I turn to, rely on. Be the force I feel within my bones, powerful and electric. Be the energy in each cell, pulsing from my head to my feet, pushing me onward without fear.
God, be the ground I stand upon. Be the light that guides my path, the security in my chest, the calm in my heart, beating strong and steady. Be the knowledge in my mind of where to step, to go. Be the answers, the solution, the stability in every passing moment.
God, be my foundation when my faith is shaken. When I am lost, lead me back to you.
These days are not easy. Despite every attempt to stand tall, some days I wake with my shoulders slumped. Despite every dream I tell myself, some days I rise out of bed with my head bent forward, my eyes to my feet. I try to lift my own spirits, try to speak kindness and love, try, so desperately to pull my body off the ground—but sometimes I feel so lost—even when I right myself I’m teetering back and forth.
I have no balance, no peace when I’m not with you. And I don’t want to live like that anymore.
God, please take my hand and pull me to you. Take my withered body and fill it with hope. Take my angry fists and soften them with your love. Take my worries and let them slip off my shoulders. Take my doubts and hesitations and give me hope and steadiness.
Show me that you are watching my every step and guiding me in whatever direction I choose to head.
When I start to feel as if you’re not here, when the world spins out of my control, when I get wrapped up in the wrong people, wrong things, remind me that you are never out of reach. Tell me, again and again, that there’s nothing I can do to bring me farther from you, nothing that can create space between us when I have accepted your truth in my life.
God, when my feet feel unsteady, when my legs are jello underneath me, when my mind is opening to a million lies and insecurities and fears, take my soul and hold it in the palm of your hand. Please show me your truth, your love, your endless light in every corner of my life.
God be the answer I didn’t know I was searching for, the truth I can feel in my bones. Be the foundation of which I can build my life upon—the hope for a future, an existence, and a beautiful life beyond this one with you.
God keep me steady, keep me secure, keep my mind on the things that matter, on the places I will go not the wrong steps I have taken thus far. When I am dizzy, filled with the sins and lies of this world, show me that there is truth and hope in your name. And when I do not know which road to head down, which path to trust, be the ground I walk upon, the light that guides me home.
