When It’s Easier To Leave Than Stay

By Rania Naim

It’s easier to leave because leaving gives you peace of mind. You don’t have to worry about how someone feels about you. You don’t have to question why they’re not calling or texting or showing that they care. You don’t have to ask the questions you’ve been trying to avoid. You don’t want to open old wounds and go back to all the times you gave your heart to someone and it got broken. So you just leave because it’s less painful than staying when you’re unsure.

It’s easier to leave because leaving means you’ve got nothing to lose. You didn’t invest in anyone. You didn’t open up. You didn’t allow yourself to feel any high so you don’t feel any low. You played it safe. Leaving is safe because you don’t risk anything. You always have one foot out the door ready to exit before it’s too late.

It’s easier to leave because leaving makes you feel powerful. You are in control. You don’t have anyone playing mind games or giving you mixed signals or having any sort of grip on your emotions. Leaving sets you free. You’re on your own. You’re the leader. You call the shots. No one can hurt you when you’re alone.

It’s easier to leave because staying hasn’t served you well in the past. Every time you stayed, they showed why you should have left. Every time you stayed, they end up leaving first. Every time you stayed, they took you for granted. Every time you stayed, they eventually kicked you out.

It’s easier to leave because it gives you the illusion that you’re doing the right thing. It makes you wait for the person who magically shows up and stays. You think you’re buying yourself some time by waiting but no matter who you meet or who falls in love with you, at some point you’ll have to learn how to stay even though you’re tempted to leave. You’ll have to stay when things get hard. You’ll have to stay even if it means things could end in heartbreak again. You’ll have to stay because relationships don’t work when both people leave, they work when both people are committed to staying when it’s easier to leave.

So you can learn how to leave all you want. You can be so good at leaving and protecting your heart. You can be stress-free and happily doing everything on your own but there will come a time when leaving will get so old. When you’ll get tired of running and starting over and walking alone without a hand to hold or a shoulder to lean on. You’ll want to rest and you won’t find anyone else to take over because here’s the thing about staying, it’s risky and it’s hard but it’s worth it and here’s the thing about leaving, it’s easy and fun but it stops you from finding love. It stops you from finding the one thing that could truly change your life.