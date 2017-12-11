How to Create a Wedding Hashtag No One Else Will Have

There are some brides who ask guests to unplug at their wedding, and some who ask guests to go all out with the photo snapping and sharing. If you’re the second type of bride, you’re probably already brainstorming your wedding hashtag — you know, the one phrase that guests will use on Instagram and Twitter to round up pictures of your big day. Instead of the more standard conventions you’ve probably seen all over the place, we bring you 21 unique, creative ideas you haven’t thought of. Of course, replace them with your own names, initials, wedding locations, and such to make them special to your big day.
POPSugar carefully selected this list, What’s the best one you’ve seen? Let us know!
1. #HappilyEverHarrison
2. #RuizPartyof2
3. #ThatOneMalibuWedding
4. #Newlywedsontheblock
5. #SeanandCassGetHitched
6. #TomKat, #Bennifer, or any other celebrified combo
7. #MrandMrBaker
8. #TimandAnneinWonderland
9. #WeSaidIDoOnJune2
10. #KristenLovesJustin
Image Source: SMS Photography
11. #SmithNoMore*
12. #LauBeachBash
13. #ThisisOurWeddingHashtag
14. #StokedtobeaHorowitz*
15. #TwasaGoodKnight
16. #WeCameWeSawWeWed
17. #SamandNicoleKissandTell
18. #JessandTimTietheKnot
19. #KylieWedsCara
20. #AdventuresofJuanandCelina
21. #TandGForBestWeddingEver
*Maybe better for a bachelor/bachelorette party than a wedding?
Comments
Be the First to Comment!