The Best Relationship Of Your Life Will Be With Someone Who Does These 13 Things

By Holly Riordan
1. Date someone who pays attention to you. Someone who looks you in the eyes when you speak instead of down at his phone. Someone who messages you first and grabs your hand during dates. Someone who remembers the little things about you because he actually gives a damn.
2. Date someone who goes out of his way for you. Someone who is willing to drive you miles just to eat at your favorite restaurant. Someone who will spend hours searching for the perfect present for you instead of choosing the first thing he sees. Someone who reschedules his entire week if it means he will get to see you for an extra hour.
3. Date someone who commits to you. Someone who deletes his Tinder account after your first date. Someone who deletes exes from his contact list because he doesn’t need them as booty calls anymore. Someone who talks about you all of the time at work and with friends so there is no way anyone assumes he is single.
4. Date someone who encourages you to embrace who you really are inside. Someone who never mentions how you would look better with a different haircut or ten pounds lighter. Someone who tells you to wear what you are most comfortable wearing. Someone who likes you just the way you are and never pushes you to change.
5. Date someone who has fun when they are with you. Someone who laughs at your jokes, even when they are completely stupid. Someone who banters back and forth with you, even when you should have run out of things to say by now. Someone who can make you crack a smile, even when you are on the verge of breaking down in tears.
6. Date someone who takes care of you. Someone who will warm up soup for you when you have a cold. Someone who will clean up your messes when you’re drunk. Someone who will make sure you get home safe before falling asleep at night.
7. Date someone who handles conflict with maturity. Someone who lets you know when he is annoyed with you instead of bottling everything up inside. Someone who treats you with respect, even when he is struggling not to scream at you. Someone who is willing to make compromises when you can’t see eye-to-eye.
8. Date someone who is proud to be seen with you. Someone who introduces you to his parents, cousins, and grandparents. Someone who keeps a picture of you on his phone screen. Someone who rests a hand on your waist every time you leave the house, so that the world knows you are together.
9. Date someone who puts in constant effort. Someone who plans dates every once in a while so that you don’t have to lift a finger. Someone who knows how to cook and helps out with the cleaning. Someone who goes down on you so he isn’t the only one enjoying your sex life.
10. Date someone who is vulnerable in front of you. Someone who isn’t scared of his own feelings. Someone who is comfortable letting you watch him cry. Someone who never holds back around you, because he trusts you, because he feels safe around you.
11. Date someone who compliments you. Someone who makes you feel sexy, even when you are wearing jeans and a hoodie. Someone who looks at you like you are the most beautiful girl in any room. Someone who can’t keep his hands off of you.
12. Date someone who gets you excited about the future. Someone you are eager to live with. Someone you can’t wait to marry. Someone you are expecting to spend a lifetime alongside.
13. Date someone who loves you. Someone who feels as strongly about you as you feel about him. Someone who doesn’t want to live life without you. Someone who considers you his forever.
Source: Thought Catalog
