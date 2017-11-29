This Is How You Lose Her When She Wanted To Be Yours

By Kirsten Corley
You lose her when you make her feel like an option when all she ever did was make you a priority.
You lose her when you keep her at arm’s length when all she’s ever done is choose you.
You lose her a little more every time that you confuse her and draw lines that are too blurry to see.
Because everything she’s ever felt has been in black and white.
You lose her every time you lie to her.
You lose her when you don’t commit. When all she’s ever done is pick you.
You lose her every time you leave her and she feels a little empty.
You lose her every time you use her. Physically or emotionally.
You lose her when you pull away and act like it’s nothing when you return.
You lose her when you tell her to leave then get angry at her going.
You lose her when you play games. Like how you ignore her text just to blow up her newsfeed.
You lose her when you let her in just to push her away.
You lose her when you tell her you like her but not enough to do anything about it.
You lose her every time she fights for you but it’s only her fighting.
You lose her when you tell her that you love her but everything you say is a contradiction of how you act.
You lose her when you don’t answer and she’s left staring at her phone.
You lose her when you give someone else the chance to treat her the way you choose not to.
You lose her when she’s finally had enough and it breaks her to walk away.
You lose her when she looks back and doesn’t see you coming after her.
You lose her when she whispers goodbye when all she wants is a reason to stay.
You lose her because you don’t deserve someone like her.
And ironically it’ll only be after you lose her do you realize what you had.
But by then it’ll already be too late.
Source: Thought Catalog
Kirsten is the author of But Before You Leave, a book of poetry about the experiences we struggle to put into words.
