You are my best friend,
the breath of fresh air in suffocating situation,
you are the light that strengthen my love
and the pain that has refuse to let me be.
Falling for you only took one sentence,
staying on is a testimony of your uniqueness,
when our faces change at our lowest moment
our mind races back to our best moment.
We are not the best,
but we strive to live and enjoy every moment,
We are not perfect,
but our love story is a lesson for many tomorrows.
When I think of Joy, I remember you,
If i close my eyes, all I see is sweet memories of joy,
thank you for letting me love you in the silence of my lips,
You are my everything.
Originally posted at FindJoy
