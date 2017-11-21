Robbery: Police Declare Burna Boy Wanted

The Lagos State Police Command Monday declared popular artiste, Damini Ogiulu aka Burna Boy, wanted for allegedly masterminding the robbery against fellow artiste, Abiye David Jumbo aka Mr. 2Kay.
Mr. 2kay was attacked last month at Eko Hotel and Suites after attending a show put together by Buckwyld Media Network Limited, which featured many other artistes.
The state acting Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, who made this
disclosure at the state command headquarters in Ikeja, said Burna Boy has been evading arrest.
The victim, Mr. 2kay, had lodged in room 847 on the 8th floor for the Buckwyld show, when he was robbed by four heavily armed men. The robbers were said to have gained entry after claiming they were room service sent up from the hotel reception to clean the room.
The suspect had alleged that the robbers stole his Audemais Piquet gold wristwatch valued at N9million, gold jewelries valued at N1.5million, Iphone7 valued at N380,000, Samsung Galaxy S7 and S5 phones valued at N240,000 and N110,000 respectively, Addidas shoe valued at N75,000, three perfumes valued at N180,000 and N45,000 in cash.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!