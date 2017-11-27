A Reminder For You To Be Brave Enough To Leave The Guy Who Won’t Commit To You

By Angelo Caerlang
The most frustrating thing about dating is when you meet a guy who tells you all the beautiful adjectives that he knows of, but still makes you doubt if the words that are coming out of his lips are true. You find it hard to believe that a guy, who looks like someone from a magazine, can really be attracted to you.
For a moment, you think: Maybe he is going to be your next mistake. Maybe you’re reading his intentions to you the wrong way. Or, maybe he only needs something from you and he’s just being polite.
But when he tells you that he likes you, you know that it’s more than just an act of politeness. You respond by saying you feel the same way, while your heart is jumping up and down inside your chest.
Everything happens so fast — one minute you’re discussing random things in life, the next minute both of you are revealing what you love about each other. He appears to be the perfect guy everyone wants to have in their lives. He, unlike other men, knows exactly what he wants for his future. He’s mature and responsible and sweet. He’s the kind of man you’ll feel ashamed to take for granted.
But there’s one catch, he’s not interested in having a serious relationship with you. And that’s when it occurs to you that he is too good to be true.
You ask yourself if you can stomach dating someone casually, if you’re okay with not having labels, if you can be emotionally invested to a guy who can drop you out of his life anytime that he wants. You ask yourself if it’s worth it to fall in love with someone who can’t — and maybe will never — commit to you.
You give yourself time to think about it and you end up realizing that the answer is simply a no.
Whatever words he fed into your brain might not be true, because if a guy really means what he’s saying, it will reflect on his actions. There will be no broken promises, no confusing gestures, no hidden motives. If he really loves you, he will fight for you.
But once a guy openly tells you that he can’t meet you halfway, be brave enough to leave.
Losing a guy who can’t be so sure of you isn’t really a loss. You are only wasting your time building your hope for something that’s going to hurt you in the end.
Don’t ever think that you’re wasting an opportunity by walking away from a guy whose physical appearance melts the coldness inside your heart. Don’t ever assume that you’ll never find someone like him. And don’t ever feel like you’re a fool for discontinuing your association with him.
You are worth more than just a question mark in someone’s life. You are not born to be kept on the waiting list. You are not here to beg for a guy to make you his one and only.
If he can’t commit to you — walk away from him, don’t look back, move somewhere, and have hopes that along the way, you’ll bump into a guy who will not even think twice about considering you as one of the most important persons in his life. You’ll stumble upon a guy who’s smart enough to realize that someone like you only comes once in a blue moon. Someone like you is as rare as a gem and deserves to be kept safe and protected.
You don’t have to force yourself to be stuck with a guy who doesn’t know if he wants you to be part of his future. You are not obligated to prepare a big speech about why you’re cutting ties with the guy that everyone is dying to have in their lives.
You can quietly leave when something doesn’t feel right, when your gut signals you to go, when disaster is about to strike. You can say goodbye to him for good when it’s too obvious that your relationship with him will eventually turn sour, because spending further time with him will only rob you the opportunity of meeting the guy who, without a doubt, will want to be with you until the end of time.
