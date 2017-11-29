Read This When It Feels Like Everything Is Going Wrong

By Holly Riordan
Nothing has been going your way lately. You’re in a constant state of stress. You don’t even get relief when you sleep, because you’re up and down ten times per night. You can’t stop thinking about the issues you have to deal with in the morning. Your eyes keep glancing back to the clock, counting down how much longer you have until the horror begins again. Your brain never shuts off, never gives you a moment of rest, even when you are exhausted physically and mentally.
You can’t imagine your world getting any worse, you feel like it has reached its lowest point, but somehow, it keeps going downhill. You keep having more and more stress added to your shoulders. It never stops. Before you have time to successfully deal with one problem, another one pops up.
You’re not sure how much more you can take before you crack. You keep coming close to a mental breakdown. You feel like you’re on the brink of tears, the brink of insanity. Honestly, you don’t know how you’ve lasted this long when every single day is filled with suffering.
Lately, you’ve been snapping at people who have done nothing wrong because you’re so tense, so on edge. You’re waiting for more bad news. Within a matter of months, you’ve become a full-blown pessimist. You expect bad things to happen.
In fact, when things are actually going your way for once, you become extra cautious. You claim that things are too good to be true. You assume it’s only a matter of time before the scales balance out again and all of the happiness you’ve temporarily had is erased permanently.
By now, you’re used to the pain. You’re used to heartbreak. Used to disappointment.
You have to remember that when it feels like everything is going wrong, it doesn’t mean you’ve been doing something wrong. It doesn’t mean you’re the one to blame. It doesn’t mean you’re a screw up.
Sometimes, shit happens. It happens to good people. It happens to people who deserve it the least. Most importantly, it happens to the people the world knows can handle it. The strong people. The survivors.
When everything is going wrong, it’s easy to throw up your hands and stop trying. Quit your job. Cut out your friends. Stop answering your texts. Stop leaving the house. Stop trying to impress your boss and your boyfriend and your parents, because nothing you do seems to matter.
But you can’t think that way. You can’t let a bad week, month, or year stop you from creating a fulfilling future. You have what it takes to overcome this, even if you feel like you’re about to break. Even if it feels like you can’t handle it for a second longer.
When it feels like everything is going wrong, remember that you’ve been through bad days before. And you made it through every single one of them. You can do that again. You can survive again.
