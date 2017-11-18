MASSOB offers to deploy 6,000 security men to assist police

The Chief Ralph Uwazuruike-led Biafran Independence Movement and the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, BIM/MASSOB, yesterday disclosed that it has concluded arrangements to deploy about 6,000 members of its security personnel to assist other security agencies in ensuring a hitch-free conduct of today’s governorship election in Anambra State.
BIM/MASSOB leader in Anambra South senatorial zone, Chief Arinze Igbani who made the disclosure in Nnewi, while lamenting the arrest of about 30 of his members during last Monday’s mop-up exercise by the police in the state who he said were mistaken for members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, said the deployment of the 6,000 MASSOB security personnel was an indication that MASSOB wants the election to hold, contrary to IPOB’s no-referendum, no-election slogan.
He stated that BIM/MASOB would participate actively in the election process both in terms of voting and security aspects, adding that a new governor must emerge at the end of the exercise. Chief Arinze explained that every member of his group had voter’s card and had been directed by Chief Uwazuruike to participate actively in the election and elect a candidate of their choice.
Igbani said that the stand of BIM-MASSOB, according to Uwazuruike was that the governorship election must hold and that the group would help to arrest and hand over to the police any IPOB member who might contemplate disrupting the election. According to him, “We make it open to the world that we are not IPOB members. We are different. Voting at the governorship election will not stop us from having Biafra. It is even better for us to be part of the election process so that by the time referendum would be conducted to actualize Biafra we will also be supported,” Chief Igbani reasoned.
