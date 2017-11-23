Jonathan: I won’t sleep well if PDP doesn’t return to power

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says the only thing that will make him sleep well is if the Peoples Democratic Party returns to power in 2019.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) ended the 16-year reign of the PDP in 2015.
Taking responsibility for the poor performance of the party in that election, Jonathan said his focus now is to take the PDP to its former position.
He spoke when he received Bode George, a chairmanship aspirant of the PDP, at his Otuoke residence in Bayelsa state.
“Whether I like it or not, I must take responsibility for the defeat because I led the party to the election,” the media team of George quoted Jonathan as saying.
“My priority now is how to ensure that the Peoples Democratic Party regains the presidency in 2019… The only thing that will make me sleep well is to ensure that the PDP comes back to power.”
The former president said he was working with other stakeholders to ensure that the party was well organised to take back power.
Promising that the mistakes of the past would not be repeated, Jonathan advised the party to take steps to regain the confidence of the electorate.
Earlier, George congratulated the former president on his 60th birthday.
George urged the ex-President to ensure that the PDP emerge stronger from the forthcoming national convention slated for December 9.
