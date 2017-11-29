Home
If only you will trust me

If only you will trust me

November 29, 2017 Poems, Relationship and Life Issues, Single and Married No Comments

By Mfon Abel Ekene

If only you will trust me
Then we can play under the rain
If only you will hold my hands
Then we can travel through many trains

If I tell you my story of love
You will cry many tears for me
If I tell you of my journey through life
You will wet those beautiful eyes of yours

I have been broken
You have been hurt
Why dont we take the pen
And write a new chapter together?

Tomorrow maybe unknown
But today I have made my heart known
Let go of the fears
Let’s fly higher than the Eagle sin the sky

Related Posts

About The Author

Social Savvy

Abel Udoekene jnr is a fisherman by day, a blogger by night, a Social Media strategist, Writer, Children Ambassador, COO at Inspiration Africa.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz