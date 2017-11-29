By Mfon Abel Ekene
If only you will trust me
Then we can play under the rain
If only you will hold my hands
Then we can travel through many trains
If I tell you my story of love
You will cry many tears for me
If I tell you of my journey through life
You will wet those beautiful eyes of yours
I have been broken
You have been hurt
Why dont we take the pen
And write a new chapter together?
Tomorrow maybe unknown
But today I have made my heart known
Let go of the fears
Let’s fly higher than the Eagle sin the sky
