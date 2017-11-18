EFCC ‘arrests’ former SGF Pius Anyim

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim.
Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the commission, told NAN on Friday that Anyim was being held over an “ongoing investigation”.
NAN reports that Uwujaren did not give further details on Anyim’s arrest.
Anyim was the Senate President between 2000 and 2003.
He served as SGF under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.
NAN
