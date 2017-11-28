‘Accept my sympathy’ – Buhari tells Oyegun over Atiku’s exit

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with John Oyegun, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), over the resignation of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar from the ruling party.
Abubakar announced his resignation on Friday, accusing the APC of anti-democratic practices.
He also took a swipe at Buhari’s government for not allegedly giving opportunity to young persons.
At the inauguration of the national minimum wage committee on Monday, Buhari turned to Oyegun and said, “Accept my sympathy for losing a senior member of your party.”
Although the president did not mention any name, it was clear that he was referring to Abubakar.
The former vice-president has reportedly been consulting with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and is likely to join the opposition party any moment from now.
Abubakar lost the 2015 presidential ticket of the APC to Buhari but stayed in the party even though he did not join in the campaign for Buhari.
Shortly after the ruling party formed its government, there were signs that things had fallen apart.
In an interview he granted to the Voice of America in September, Abubakar said Buhari’s government had abandoned him.
“Soon after the formation of government, I was side-lined. I have no any relationship with the government, I’ve not been contacted even once to comment on anything and in turn, I maintained my distance,” he had said.
“They used our money and influence to get to where they are but three years down the lane, this is where we are.”
The situation reached its height when the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) revoked its pilotage agreement with INTELS, a company co-founded by Abubakar.
