Saturday Digest: Just a little drop can make a big difference

Today is hard, tomorrow maybe be hard, but a day after tomorrow will be better.
I have been looking out curiously to meet the day after tomorrow after i came across this wonderful quote. As a Social media strategist and a writer, the things i see every day as i journey through this road is so alarming, we are always in a race to do everything, we compete, we quarrel , we fight and we survived. One thing we fail to realized is that life may not be fair but it can accommodate all of us.
Sometimes it hit us so hard that pains becomes our consoling balms, sometime it gave us a reason to smile. If you are standing at this side of the road, you will understand the story perfectly well, these past few weeks, the news of our Military (at least that is how they should be addressed) giving out Immunization in the South South and South eastern region of Nigeria is so alarming, I watched some disturbing clips and i couldn’t help but weep for our dear country.
“Children are now at home, school is no longer safe” A woman cried out and i can’t help but wonder what we are turning into. Is the news true? I don’t think so, but if it’s true, its a very big shame, like i told a gathering of some young intellectuals yesterday in Oyo State who questioned me on the story of monkey pox “I can’t be a Governor (The chief security officer of a state) and sit on the fence while i allow some foreign bodies to disrupt the security of my people. I am answerable to my people, fine, I will respect the President and his office but when it comes to my state, nothing whatsoever can be done without my consent, he needs to inform me, i need to have an idea, i need to discuss with my people, i am the only person who understands the pains and the needs of my people, so he or she has to pass through me to my people, i will, and i can’t accept nothing less”
The truth is, the way we run our governance is very poor, i have always argued that we should separate governance from party or regional politics. Nigeria is bigger that PDP, APC, ADP, etc, Nigeria is bigger that the North, the South, the East or the West, Nigeria was nicknamed the giant of Africa because of its potential but Nigeria is not run the way it supposed to be run. I have followed and witness the progress of this Country from 1999 till date, i have seen some improvement but the challenges are enormous instead of putting the people first, Successive government keep putting the party first, thus we see career politicians as Ministers (they called it compensation) and all the other paraphernalia, I am not against the party but truth be told most people who are Ministers, Commissioners, etc don’t even have concrete plans for the ministry they are controlling, all they are concerned about is how to rig and win election.
We need a little drop of excellence to strengthen our political resolve,
We need a little bit of honesty, love, understanding and sincerity to ease this tension of ethnic unrest,
We need a little breath of new, young and dynamic people to help us out of this current mess,
We need the magic of those feminine touch to ward off this burden of unending poverty and unemployment,
We need a little shift from the party to the people to help stabilize our polity,
We need a concrete plans and strategy in order not to lose tomorrow.
