A Poem written for those who are afraid of love

Please don’t think that love is wicked,
because you will one day realized that love is everything you need.
Please don’t judge love based on one heartbreak,
no, they are two different things.
I hope you can remember what you think about love before now,
I hope you can remember why you first believed in love,
I hope you can see beyond the pains and embrace life,
I hope you know that this phase is temporary,
Yes, love hurts but it can also heals.
To those who are afraid to love,
I want you to remember this,
Don’t think of the perfect person, there is nothing like that,
Don’t dwell too much on heartbreak, learn from it and move on,
Don’t wait for those are who are too busy for you, you may wait a lifetime,
Don’t forget that you are beautiful and lovely,
so be open, love will find you soon.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!