If nothing else work, try this

“Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise.” ~Victor Hugo
If you are in desperate need of motivation, happiness and joy?
If you are in desperate need of Success, Love and fulfilment?
I have just one thing to tell you, read on.
I have read over 105 self help books, I have watched over 1000 motivational series on YouTube, I have interacted with over 25 thought leaders just to find the shortest cut to joy, success, Love and motivation.
When I see people strolling down the road with smiles, great cars and wonderful family, I used to wonder why my case was different.
Not that I wasn’t always happy or that I didn’t have what to eat or what to wear but I wanted more, I wanted to be a role model to million of people, I wanted to be like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, etc.
I woke up everyday starring at the sky, reading success stories, evaluating myself to see if there was anything that I have failed to do in life. I had set up goals on a daily, weekly, monthly and yearly bases and I was working so hard to make sure that I achieve my ultimate goal in life.
Most days, I failed to take care of my basic needs, I forget to eat breakfast on many occasions, I was very determine and focus, I was willing to do anything legal to succeed. Yet no matter how hard I tried, nothing was working until one day.
It was on a Monday evening, I had finished writing two articles for publication, I was about sending them to an agent to help me forward them to two magazine when my cell phone rings.
We need your attention right here, right now” it was a doctor friend of mine, so I rush down to the hospital to meet him. On arrival, the scene was moody, people were murmuring in small groups, I didn’t really understand what was going on until I entered his office.
“We have look everywhere, we have exhausted our blood bank, you are a universal donor, you need to save this people’s lives”
I saw about 5 people on hospital bed lying down helplessly, how will I be able to save them? I wonder, but I donated a lot of blood until I was hospitalized for close monitoring. When I left the hospital, my view about love, success, motivation and everything else change. I burnt my goals, abandoned my plan and develop a new game plan for my dreams.
We all face obstacle in life. how we handle it defines who we truly are and determines how far we go in life.
Life as we see is a game and you need a good game plan and strategy to succeed.
No matter what you are passing through right now, don’t look back, don’t give up, don’t think too much, just enjoy every moment of your life.
You don’t need to be a Mark Zuckerberg or a Bill Gates to make a difference in life. You don’t need to reach their stage before you can have fun in life. No matter who you are, where you are, or what you are going through, just look within yourself and you will find that spark, that happiness that will make your life beautiful.
Stay blessed.
