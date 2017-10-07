I forgive you for not giving me the love i deserve

Being sorry can be very hard sometimes,
but i forgive you for hurting me this much.
I forgive you for ignoring me and making me look stupid sometimes,
I forgive you for your silence when i desires your words,
I forgive you for all the loneliness that clouds your absence
I forgive you for not remembering my birthday,
I forgive you for taking our love for granted,
I forgive you for not giving me the love i deserves,
I forgive you because i’m scared of hurting us with negative thought
I forgive you because i truly love you,
I forgive you because i am guilty too, i am not perfect,
I forgive you because i still believe in Love.
October 7, 2017 Abel Udoekene, Poems, Relationship and Life Issues No Comments
