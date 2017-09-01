I always wanted to write a story about Love ,
Maybe to download this weird feelings within me,
I tried to reason the fact that I was falling for you,
Yet I was scared of been broken like others,
So I close my eyes and wander around in silence.
What if we can just remove this protocol and be real to ourselves?
What if we can stopped missing each others and decide to be together?
What if we can just tell each other how we feel and see what happens?
The thought of this and you cloud my memory,
Then I began to write.
I’m not perfect, I’ve made so many mistakes,
But if you let me in ,
I promise I will take it slowly,
One memory at a time,
I will learn to trust and understand you,
You will be my sunshine and I will be your best friend.
If you let me in, I promise It will always be about us,
We won’t rush it,
If I kiss you, I will kiss you with a meaning,
If I touch you, I will cherish every single opportunity life present to us,
If we can think less about people’s opinion,
Maybe one day our story will be the sunshine in many homes.
