If you have to fall, make it last

If you ask me about falling in love
I will say don’t fall just yet
Until you hear me out.
I have fallen, I’ve been broken
I’m like pain, I hurt and heal at the same time.
I’m like dictionary, I define the true taste of love.
This is what they might have told you,
They say love is sweeter than honey
Yes it is,
But love can also hurt you a million times.
They say love will never break you
Yes it’s true,
But they will break you, beat you
And if you are not strong they will leave you empty.
Don’t fall thinking you won’t get hurt,
Trust me, you will,
If the ground is not smooth
You may land on stones or rocks,
because a little cough can make you cry,
A little thing like silence can ruin your entire day,
A little gossip can gives your face a new design.
So dear,
If you have to fall, make sure the fall is worth your time,
It’s not in their face, so think before you choose,
It’s not in this pocket, yes comfort is good
But if the pocket Suddenly goes missing,
What happens to love?
Comments
Be the First to Comment!