I was a fool for you

September 22, 2017

Look at me,
You think I won’t find out
You teach me how to love hard and cry hard
Then you turn around and break me
I begged, I cried, I tried and I prayed.

Do you still remember
When your love hurricane my heart and emptied my brain
To make room for only you?
But now I ask myself
Why am I in tears while you are there smiling?

I thought you were everything I needed,
A sunshine to end my sorrows,
A rain to end my drought
I was a fool for you,
A fool for love,
But you have liberated me ,
Like the sun, I will rise , I will rise and I will continue to rise.

 

About The Author

Social Savvy

Abel Udoekene jnr is a fisherman by day, a blogger by night, a Social Media strategist, Writer, Children Ambassador, COO at Inspiration Africa.

