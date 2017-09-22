Look at me,
You think I won’t find out
You teach me how to love hard and cry hard
Then you turn around and break me
I begged, I cried, I tried and I prayed.
Do you still remember
When your love hurricane my heart and emptied my brain
To make room for only you?
But now I ask myself
Why am I in tears while you are there smiling?
I thought you were everything I needed,
A sunshine to end my sorrows,
A rain to end my drought
I was a fool for you,
A fool for love,
But you have liberated me ,
Like the sun, I will rise , I will rise and I will continue to rise.
