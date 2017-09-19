I Hate To Say This, But There’s More To Life Than Being Heartbroken ….By Angelo Caerlang

I get it, someone broke their promises of happily ever after with you. Someone built up your hopes so high, only to run away in a different direction when you began to fall. I know how disheartened you are right now about the people who say words that they don’t mean.
When you put your hands in your chest, you can feel how tired your heart is from falling in love with the wrong ones, from constantly hearing lies, from saying goodbye to people you thought would be forever.
Sometimes you wonder when you’ll meet someone who’s destined for you. Some moments you’re frightened to think that maybe you’ll grow old alone, maybe you won’t be able to move on from your previous relationship, and maybe your heartache will prevent you from trusting someone again.
But the truth is, there’s more to life than worrying about the people who walked away from you. Your world doesn’t have to revolve around feeling sad for losing the people you honestly thought would stay in your life permanently. You shouldn’t be investing all of your time searching for the right one.
There’s more to life than being in a romantic relationship. Your happiness doesn’t ultimately depend on other people because you’re the one who’s responsible for putting joy in your heart. You’re the one who knows what’s best and right for you.
And you are the only one who can make yourself feel complete.
You shouldn’t give someone the power to control your happiness because the moment they walk out of your life, your whole world will burn to ashes. You shouldn’t let someone dictate you how to run your life because nobody has the right to deprive you of your freedom. It is your choices that should matter the most at the end of the day.
There’s more to life than wishing to have a significant other. You have to stop overthinking whether you’ll find love sooner or later. Love will come in your life even when you’re not anticipating it. In the meantime, search for the things that bring sparks in your soul, look out for inspiration everywhere, do what your heart wants, and try to live your best life every single day.
The world is so big and beautiful to be left unexplored. You have to put yourself out there and create unimaginable memories – leave footprints in different places and have deep connections with the strangers that you will meet, learn your best lessons by placing yourself into situations that you’re not familiar with, and immerse yourself in different cultures, languages, religions, and beliefs.
There’s more to life than watching yourself crumble from your failed love stories. You need to quit spending your nights in bed crying over someone who has no intention of coming back in your world. You have to stop isolating yourself from the people who love you.
You can be happy on your own even if it’s hard to believe sometimes. You can find reasons to continue living life only if you open your eyes and choose to see the good things that surround you.
There’s more to life than reliving the good memories that you had with someone. You need to bury all your connections with the people who are no longer part of your life. This is the time when you should stop looking back and start learning more about yourself, about what you can offer to the world, about the kind of future that you want. This is the time when you should be making deeper relationship with yourself and knowing who you are away from the influence of other people.
There’s more to life than running after someone who abandoned you. Don’t compromise your worth by asking them for another chance; instead, let them leave. Set them free. Watch them go. Because there’s more to life than yearning for someone who broke your heart.
