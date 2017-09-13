Home
Here is how I know that I love you

September 13, 2017 Abel Udoekene, Relationship and Life Issues, Single and Married No Comments

It seems I love you a lot,
a lot to make your thoughts my companion.

I think about you way too often,
You inspire my hustling, fancy my efforts,
and make me feel like a god in human form.

Do you understand how you make me feel?
I like the fact that I don’t need to call you every minute
or examine every moment to explain how much I appreciate you,
I like the way you trust my feelings and welcome my needs.
I like the fact that we don’t care about what people think,
In fact, the World is completely quiet when we talk.

I like the face you make when you are angry,
The arguments that reminds me how much you love me,
I am comfortable with the way our relationship is headed.
I think I love you,
Yes,I love you with every single breath of my life.

