I will tell you of the stars that illuminate our tomorrow,
I will tell you of the stories that makes us who we are,
I will tell you about our little secrets
that scares away the shadows of darkness
But if I forget, don’t break me.
If I forget to walk you down 3rd mainland bridge
or sing that your favorite song for you at Ibom tropicana ,
If I fail to wake you up at 5am
or kiss you before we sleep,
Don’t break me, just tune me in
And show me the way.
If I forget to teach you the secret of writing
or inspire you to become a better you,
If I fail to love you the way you want
or recognize how much you mean to me
Please don’t break me, just tune me in
And adjust me to your favorite frequency.
