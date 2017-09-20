We only fall in love once, the rest is just a narrative

Here is the thing, you probably read many stories about falling in love and you like wow how do I experienced this? or maybe you saw a social media update of two love birds sneaking it out at a resort somewhere in the Caribbean and you like is this real?
The thing about love is the thing that surprises us all because one man headache is another man sunshine. Sometimes, it’s take many heartbreaks before a formula of love is found. It’s either they break you or you break someone’s else but it doesn’t really matter who breaks who, the thing is once you are broken, there is always someone waiting around the corner to tell you that same funny story all over again. “I love you , I love the way you smile, oh! you are my life” In your mind , you’ve found true love and perhaps you believe, that he/she is God sent.
This circle surprises us, from one man woes to another man sunshine and when you think you have seen a little light after the long darkness the shadows of the past creep in, sometimes, those that did the breaking regrets their actions and try to crawl back looking for another space to repair the damage, thus confusion sets in and if the new love bird is showing some inadequacies, you may conclude that everyone is the same and decides to go back to the familiar devil after all they say a known devil is better than an unknown angel or you may think that new ground present new opportunities abandon the two and look for the perfect ones.
What is love? How do I fall in love? When do I fall in love? Each time I read such questions I smile, I smile not because of the questions but because of the narrative behind each answers. Some experts will tell you that there are different kind of love, and they will even narrate their personal experience about this different types of love from brotherly, agape and all other types of love according to their dictionary but the truth is love is love. You need to experience it to understand it, it’s not a fairytale, it’s an experience that is beyond explanation.
When I was young I admired the story of Romeo and Juliet, I wanted to have that kind of fairytale love, I constantly search and research on how to fall in love, the truth is I was very shy when it’s comes to talking to ladies, I could make all the noise, sing all the love song but when it was time for actions the shadows of shyness comes in and deny me of so many beautiful moments.
Then one day I discover the secret which has helped me throughout the years , the best thing you can do to your love life is to first fall in love with yourself, then allow others that come around to be the narrative. If you don’t fall for yourself and allow others to snatch that opportunity from you, you may regrets the narrative it will provide all the days of your life especially if he/she is not yours for life.
Here is the conclusion, no matter what happens, don’t give up on love, give it one more chance and the possibilities can be endless.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!