Dear Procrastination

September 21, 2017 Abel Udoekene, Poems, Relationship and Life Issues

I left this scars on my face
as a reminder for being such a mess
I wanted to write you yesterday,
I procrastinate , speculate
and postpone till it was too late.

Right now,
I just want to go back to bed
Rest, daydream and think about tomorrow,
Maybe then, I will be able to create
relate and communicate a letter you will appreciate.

But before I sleep,
Let me put this record straight,
I feel guilty for being your slave
I could have done it yesterday
Yet you make me wait,
and today again I can see your handwork
Pointing me to look forward to tomorrow.

I hate to say this,
I am done listening to you
I hope you get it this time,
I have move on
Please don’t look for me.

 

Abel Udoekene jnr is a fisherman by day, a blogger by night, a Social Media strategist, Writer, Children Ambassador, COO at Inspiration Africa.

