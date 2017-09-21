Dear Procrastination

I left this scars on my face
as a reminder for being such a mess
I wanted to write you yesterday,
I procrastinate , speculate
and postpone till it was too late.
Right now,
I just want to go back to bed
Rest, daydream and think about tomorrow,
Maybe then, I will be able to create
relate and communicate a letter you will appreciate.
But before I sleep,
Let me put this record straight,
I feel guilty for being your slave
I could have done it yesterday
Yet you make me wait,
and today again I can see your handwork
Pointing me to look forward to tomorrow.
I hate to say this,
I am done listening to you
I hope you get it this time,
I have move on
Please don’t look for me.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!