35 qualities you should look for in a life partner

By Sophie Wringfield

1. A strong sense of self, because you can’t be with someone who doesn’t know who they are.

2. Honesty, because your relationship won’t survive without it.

3. Joy, because if you’re going to survive through the struggles, you need to be with someone who makes you happy.

4. Integrity, because you can’t be with a person you don’t respect.

5. Accountability, because you can’t have a strong relationship with someone who isn’t going to be there for you.

6. Sense of humor, because as long as they know how to laugh at life, you’ll be okay.

7. Strength, because sometimes you’re going to feel weak, and you’re going to need someone to hold you up.

8. The ability to trust others, because sometimes they’re going to be weak, and they should be willing to lean on you as much as you lean on them.

9. Maturity, because a relationship needs two adults, not one.

10. Compatibility from the start, because that’s something you can’t really ‘work on.’

11. Independence, because being with another person doesn’t mean you should forget who you are.

12. Commitment, because the only way for a relationship to continue to grow is if you both take it seriously.

13. Vulnerability, because you can’t become close with someone if they don’t let their walls down.

14. An ability to argue in a productive way. Working through a problem will be necessary, but shouting or getting overly defensive will get you both nowhere.

15. Humility, because everyone makes mistakes, and you have to be willing to admit when you’re wrong if you want your relationship to have a chance.

16. Openness, or there will be no room for growth in your partnership.

17. Selflessness, because being selfish is basically a death wish for a relationship.

18. Affection, because no matter how long you’ve been together, it’s important to always remind each other that you love one another.

19. Self-awareness, because if your partner doesn’t realize when they’re being stubborn, or disconnected, or causing you pain… you’ll feel like you’re in a relationship with a brick wall.

20. Empathy, because even if they can’t technically understand something you’re going through, they should at least be able to comfort you and understand the emotions you’re feeling.

21. Flexibility, because Life is what happens when you’re busy making other plans.

22. A healthy amount of ambition, because it’s important to be with someone who’s always working towards a better and happier life, together with you.

23. Dedication to family, whatever ‘family’ means to them. Whether it’s parents or friends or coworkers, they understand the importance of strong relationships with loved ones.

24. Forgiveness, because you’re going to do or say something hurtful many, many times.

25. Open-mindedness, because someone who isn’t receptive to new ideas is only going to hold you back.

26. An awareness of when not to cross the line. Because having fun and letting loose is important, but too much of a seemingly light thing (vacation, alcohol, spending money) can be a bad thing.

27. Faithfulness, because a relationship cannot thrive without it.

28. Unconditional love, because you’re going to encounter a lot of conditions that aren’t perfect.

29. Interests outside of you, or else the two of you will get sick of each other in no time.

30. The ability to communicate, because neither one of you can read minds.

31. A healthy dose of insecurity, because you want to be with a human being, not a superhero.

32. Sexual attraction, because you can’t force that sort of thing.

33. Curiosity, because you don’t want to be with someone who’s tired of life by the age of 18.

34. Loyalty, because you should be with someone who is always going to fight for you.

35. The ability to enjoy simple pleasures. Because nothing is more enjoyable than watching the sun rise or eating a delicious piece of pizza with someone you know you will be with for the rest of your life.

Source : Thought Catalog