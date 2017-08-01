Home
Tell Yourself This Every Day

Tell Yourself This Every Day

August 1, 2017 Abel Udoekene, From NOBODY to SOMEBODY, Relationship and Life Issues, You can start from here No Comments

When the night seem so dark and lonely,
When it seems it only you against the World,
When the rain refuses to give way for the sun,
When your legs is too stiff to walk
Remember, no one can break you,
they may hurt you,
turn their back on you,
Sing your imperfections to the World,
But always Remember this,
your strength lies in never giving up,
your story will inspire many if you hold on,
Tell yourself this everyday
“I am strong enough, I am capable, I am unstoppable
I am not perfect, I am just awesome”

Related Posts

About The Author

Social Savvy

Abel Udoekene jnr is a fisherman by day, a blogger by night, a Social Media strategist, Writer, Children Ambassador, COO at Inspiration Africa.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz