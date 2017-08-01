When the night seem so dark and lonely,
When it seems it only you against the World,
When the rain refuses to give way for the sun,
When your legs is too stiff to walk
Remember, no one can break you,
they may hurt you,
turn their back on you,
Sing your imperfections to the World,
But always Remember this,
your strength lies in never giving up,
your story will inspire many if you hold on,
Tell yourself this everyday
“I am strong enough, I am capable, I am unstoppable
I am not perfect, I am just awesome”
Tell Yourself This Every Day
When the night seem so dark and lonely,
Comments
Be the First to Comment!