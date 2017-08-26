Saturday Digest : The way we do our education is so wrong

Education is everywhere all you need is attention and concentration.
The gods of Nigerian education has gladly made a fortune off so many people head and it is so frustrating that even with the blessings and papers these gods adorn on these people they still roam the streets with no hope of tomorrow.
These gods are so powerful that they drive around towns with uniforms and sweet tongue preaching and confusing people that anyone who desire a good future must be confined to a four wall they magically nickname classroom.
I recently bumped into the Minister of sadness and his story motivated the rain that fell in Lagos and some part of the Country a few days ago. From the papers he carried to his shoes, you can possibly deduce that the future of our dear Country if nothing is done soon will be brighter than charcoal.
Sad enough, most of these gods are the angel of lights that convey message of hope to jobless youth every day… “The Lord will visit you” they will shout at the top of their voice but clearly they have failed to mention to the highest authority the sickness they have notice which is slowly catapulting us away from greatness.
The problem of education in Nigeria is education itself and the attitude of the highest authority. When a Former Vice President of Nigeria, the one we call the Turaki of Adamawa openly declared that he got everything he has via education, we failed to ask what type of education he was referring to. Certainly not the one of confine walls and fragile theories but something more , maybe something that is far beyond the ordinary eyes.
“The way we do our education is so wrong” The Minister of sadness cried out. This may not only be connected to the joblessness facing those who struggle and crawl head down on books, night or day to be adorn with these papers but the attitude of the highest authority and our education gods who has failed to furnish the fours wall which they claimed education resides to meet heavenly standards.
