Saturday Digest : The Politics of Love and Sugar Daddies

“Love is an agreement between two people, which both party benefit” A heart broken young man rings me few minutes ago.
When I receive a message to look into this sugar Daddy palava by a dear friend, I was confused on how to go about it, I had to make series of calls trying to see people who have either benefitted or affected by this impending doom that is currently shadowing my dear State, Akwa Ibom State.
I had some very interesting conversation but three cases stands out. I spoke with a girl of 20 years who had done abortion 5 times for her sugar daddy (a current house of Assembly member). She send me some screenshot of their chat and the lab test results and date. The most alarming issue is that her mother is fully aware of everything and she can’t stop dating the man, according to her, he is the one currently taking care of them, she is the first daughter, her mother is a farmer, she just struggle to be in 200 level In University of Uyo and she has about 5 siblings.
“If I stop, he will stop taking care of us, what happens to my education? What happens to my siblings?, what of my mother?”
She started crying. She told me she has a boyfriend who is a 400 level student in Akwa Ibom State University.
” I told him I’m a virgin, He doesn’t know my ordeal, we will marry, once he is ready”
I had to quickly forward the screenshot she sends to my email for future and security reasons. Since I had promised her of confidentiality, I don’t want to cause a scandal, but I have promise to send a message across to the house member and as a writer, I will make sure that he doesn’t stop supporting her family but he will never touch her again.
The second case is that of a married woman who is dancing around Uyo with Sugar Daddies at night all in the name of night vigil. Her husband initially believed her story because she is a prayer band leader
“Every time, one number she stores as daddy will call her and I will be thinking it was our Senior Pastor, until one day, the Pastor came to visit us unannounced and she wasn’t home, as I was discussing with the pastor I received a message from my wife that she was with the pastor in the church that she might not come back, that’s how we eventually discover that, it was a man that own a very big super market close to….. , we made investigation with the Pastor and we discover the whole truth ”
“Things wasn’t like this before, it started after I lost my job, she is all this hype type, she like to wear trending fashion, I married her after I lost my first wife and she is the mother of my third son, I don’t want to lose her but I don’t have a choice”
The last one is a story of a very beneficial lady who had enjoy her sugar Daddy more than her father.
“He gave me everything I ever wanted, but have never asked for the other side, I love him so much, I wish he wasn’t married ”
From the research conducted recently, most ladies who need sugar Daddies do so because of money and employment opportunities.
One lady informed me that her own started when she went to apply for a job at a firm in Uyo and she was called by 7pm after the interview to meet the Manager at a hotel for the final phase of the interview, she had no option, she went and lo and behold, it was the usual bed story, he drove her to her apartment and gave her some money after the 3 hour long post interview exercise.
For the first one month she was the boss official lady until another set of people were employed two months later, they finally sacked them after 3 months. She lost her job, lost her pride, lost her fiancé who had earlier warn her of the man.
“The situation is slowly getting out of hand, if you are fortunate to visit University of Uyo at night in a very good business night, you will see the number of jeeps driving out with female students at night”
One university of Uyo students told me this evening.
It’s a higher institutions in case you are thinking what am thinking, so students are responsible for their actions and in-actions, school management just guide, teach and direct.
The business of Sugar Daddies is at a record time high in this recession period in and around Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital according to research … If you are a victim and you don’t know how to get out, please contact the following email address for help and assistance (inspiringafrica@live.com)
