One day love will walk into your arms and show you the beauty of life,
One day happiness will become your partner and smile with you everyday.
One day the sun will replace the darkest hour and your life will be a blessing to others.
One day your story will inspire many and history will be very proud of you.
You may make mistakes because you are not perfect,
You may be hurt because life can be weird at times,
You may go through hard times before a breakthrough,
One day, you will find me and joy will become your second name.
