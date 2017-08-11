Home
Egypt crash: At least 20 dead as trains collide in coastal city of Alexandria

August 11, 2017 Africa No Comments

More than two dozen people have been killed after two trains collided in the Egyptian city of Alexandria.

Some 25 people are dead and 65 injured, it was reported.

One of the trains was travelling from Port Said and the other from Cairo, Ahram Online said, before they crashed head-on.

Egypt’s railway authority said an express train had crashed into the second train near the Khurshid station on the Cairo-to-Alexandria line.

There was no immediate information on what had caused the collision.

Details later

