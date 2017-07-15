The morning is so cold,
I feel the warmth in your smile,
I have a dream of us in every corner of my thoughts.
I’m convinced this feel good,
I love you in every sense of the word.
I love your ideas and dreams,
I love your touch, it’s make me fragile,
I love your sense of humor, it’s inspire my creativity,
I love your imperfections, it’s makes us humans.
I love your smile, it’s declares the value of our love.
I love your happiness, I was born to make you happy,
I love your comfort, I will do all i can to make you smile,
I love you for real, that’s the truth.
You are my perfect love story.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!