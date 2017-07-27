To Love Is sacrifice,
Sometimes it leave us broken and depressed.
To Love Is care,
Sometimes we give more than we get,
To Love Is friendship,
Sometimes, they can’t do without us,
To Love Is healthy
Sometimes our presence inspires beautiful memories,
To Love Is fulfilment,
Most times, we are empty without love,
To Love Is forgiveness,
Sometimes their wrongs doesn’t mean anything to us,
To Love Is togetherness,
Sometimes we can’t survive on our own,
To Love Is beautiful,
Life will never be complete without love.
I will love you more than a thousand times.
July 27, 2017 Abel Udoekene
