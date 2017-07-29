Saturday Digest : The Cains Among Us

“I will tell you their names and let posterity judge all of us, I will complain about their actions and in-actions so that history will never forget my name”
Naturally, I should be afraid when the name Cain is mention, but I’m not. I will tell you why, first let me apologize for yesterday.
Someone asked me a question yesterday and I gave her a reply that I later regretted .
“Abel, at times like now” she begins “if you were President Buhari, what would you do?”
The answer I gave her was very simple. “Sorry, I’m not President Buhari, my name is Abel” I just wanted to joke with her a little, but she was so tired of all the drama and joke, she needed an answer, a honest answer but I let her down.
Was I rude? You may wonder. I’m so sorry, the situation we find ourselves is very critical, it’s not just the President that needs medical attention as I told her later, Nigeria is in dire need of an urgent medical attention.
If you doubt me, just take a walk to the Local government offices, Constituency offices (house of Representatives and Senate) then report back to us, if you are lucky to find 2 out 12 elected public officers, congratulations, maybe, the remaining 10 are in London smiling and eating Banana with the President.
If you doubt me, visit the streets and ask at least 10 out of 12 million plus unemployed graduate roaming the streets looking for how to survive to tell you their stories (I am one of them, should I email you my story? ) and you will understand why we need urgent medical attention.
If you doubt me, email me and I will direct you to meet over 5000 pharmacy graduates who has been out of school since 2013 but no provisions for their internship even after facing all the hardship in school and the fanfare induction into the Pharmaceutical Council.
If you doubt me, have an honest chat with those who are singing this songs of independence and separation and they will tell you the hidden facts that is secretly destroying our unity.
If you doubt me, take a closer look at how Buhari Aso-Rock handled the whole drama of the President health, all the “I don’t know, what I know speeches” and you will understand why we need urgent medical attention.
I don’t want to go on, but I am very sad each time I watch some supposed Elders dancing, praising and cuddling political office holders to go for second term instead of demanding that they fulfil their campaign promises.
I am so sad, each time I remember that our President is in London and our Governors even went to visit him with enough singing and dancing without even considering the implications, sometimes I weep for Nigeria.
Such issues should be classified not a matter of public jamboree (I don’t know why Buhari Aso-Rock has failed to understand this, we should not keep celebrating our failed medical system, because the President action [from Obasanjo (remember Stella) till now] has demonstrated that our medical system is unfit and not safe for use by Nigerians, and the truth is, they have fail to do anything about it.
While we keep praying for our President to get well and get back to fulfil his promise of change, it is good to understand that we all have our own part to play.
I will let you to be the Judge, while I scrambled for more evidence.
Happy Weekend
You can contact me via Princeabelekene@gmail.com
