You are the story I’ve been trying to write,
the miracle I’ve been dreaming of
and the music I love listening to.
You are the melody that sweeten my day,
the sunshine that inspire my creativity,
and the smiles that keep me standing.
You are the star of unending beauty,
the values that motivate our prosperity
and the strength I can always lean on.
You are hope that inspire tomorrow,
the voice behind my happiness
and the one that colors my originality.
You are my one sentence love story.
the I am that I am,
My God, my warrior and my life,
You are my everything.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!