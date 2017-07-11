She asked me to tell you that she’s not happy with you,
She begged me to echo her stories across many lands,
She waters my heart with streams of pains,
She made me her pain carrier,
A friend she can always count on,
Yes, I will tell the World her story.
She told me how you blackmail her with gifts to get her attention
She told me how you threaten her with love to get to her pant,
She told me the promise of endless love to win her trust
Then she told me what you told her when she breaks the news.
“I’m sorry I’m not the one” did you just say that?
Her tears were too heavy for her to carry alone,
She suddenly became your enemy,
You killed her with your eyes and actions,
Yet she survive it and carry the burden alone.
They are over a million ladies like her out there,
Rejected, confused because of people like you,
You were not a man yet you allow it to stand,
You were not ready yet you put it in
Forgive my tone I’m just the messenger.
But what were you thinking?
