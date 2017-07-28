I’m I Just a number?

What do you tell people about me
when they ask you across the street?
What does your mind tells you
when you see my name ringing in your phone?
Do you sometimes mistake my love for foolishness?
Does my humility makes me your mugu?
Do you sometimes laugh at my ignorance
because you think you are a great Player?
Wait, you can split me into pieces and render me loveless in your eyes,
You can pretends frontly and kill me in your heart,
You can even play me as football
and smiles off with your friends,
But you can’t break me,
Someday, you will read my stories and regret ever looking down on me.
