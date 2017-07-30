I know you think you know me
I know you are afraid of being hurt,
I know you want to make things right,
but this cloud of ‘being sure seems’ to shadow your judgement .
I know you question love more than you believe it,
I know you have been broken, rejected and abuse,
I know you claim that love is a fraud
I know what you said about me.
But you can’t claim to know me
If you are afraid of being close to me,
You can’t claim to own my happiness
When happiness is written all over my face.
It takes a lot to be me,
it takes a lot to believe in love
It takes a lot to grow over their lies and hurt,
It takes a lot to live the life of your dreams.
Don’t be in hurry to die when you are yet to live, because it takes a lot to grow and be who you were meant to be.
