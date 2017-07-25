Home
25 romantic words that don’t exist in English but should

July 28, 2017 Relationship and Life Issues, Single and Married No Comments

Sometimes words aren’t enough to communicate with the object of your affection — English words, that is. In case you aren’t lucky enough to speak 12 languages fluently, we’ve compiled a love and dating-themed vocabulary list drawn from sources as varied as Tagalog, Dutch, and Inuit. Get over your saudade, indulge in a little cafuné, and you’ll be queesting in no time.

1. Mamihlapinatapai (Yaghan, Tierra del Fuego) – This term, which holds the Guinness World Record for “most succinct word,” means “looking at each other hoping that either will offer to do something which both parties desire but are unwilling to do.”

paperman1
Source

2. Saudade (Portuguese) – A melancholic nostalgia for someone or something from the past.

skins
Source

3. Tuqburni (Arabic) – The literal translation is “You bury me,” referring to a love so deep you can’t imagine living life without your partner.

titantic
Source

4. Bakku-shan (Japanese) – A girl who’s only attractive when she’s viewed from behind.

superbad
Source

5. Forelsket (Norwegian) – That intoxicatingly euphoric feeling you experience when you’re first falling in love.

elf
Source

6. Cafuné (Portuguese) – The act of running your fingers through your lover’s hair.

harrystyles
Source

7. Paasa (Tagalog) – “A person who leads someone on (intentionally or not). Appearing as if they are genuinely interested romantically when they aren’t.”

crazystupidlove
Source

8. Kummerspeck (German) – Literally translating to “grief bacon,” this delightful word refers to the less-than-delightful excess weight you gain from emotional overeating.

legallyblonde
Source

9. Onsra (Boro language of India) – That bittersweet feeling of loving for the last time — in other words, that feeling you get when you know a love won’t last.

goingthedistance
Source

10. Gretchenfrage (German) – A question asked for the purpose of finding out someone’s real intentions. First dates are overflowing with Gretchenfrages.

satc
Source

11. La douleur exquise (French) – The excruciating pain that comes from wanting someone you can’t have.

littlemermaid
Source

12. Queesting (Dutch) – A whole verb dedicated to inviting a lover into your bed for some pillow talk.

modernfamily
Source

13. Oodal (Tamil) – The fake-sulking you do after getting into a lovers’ tiff, usually over something inconsequential. Also see: crocodile tears.

notinafight
Source

14. Kilig (Tagalog) – The stupid-silly rush you feel immediately after something good happens, especially when it comes to love (like after accidentally bumping into your crush.)

butterflies
Source

15. Cavoli riscaldati (Italian) – When you attempt to start up a failed relationship or love affair. Also, literally, ‘reheated cabbage.’

taylorswift
Source

16. Buksvåger (Swedish) – What you call someone who has had sex with someone you’ve already had sex with.

what
Source

17. Koi no yokan (Japanese) – It’s not quite love at first sight, but koi no yokan is nevertheless the feeling you get upon meeting someone that love will happen for the two of you, in time.

soundofmusic
Source

18. Gigil (Tagalog) – That indescribable, irresistible urge to grab or pinch something or someone super-adorable.

puppy
Source

19. Iktsuarpok (Inuit) – The anticipation you feel when you’re waiting for someone to show up at your house.

openingdoor
Source

20. Voorpret (Dutch) – That feeling of excitement you get even before an event actually takes place. Literally translates to “pre-fun.”

jonahhill
Source

21. Retrouvailles (French) – Retrouvailles, or “rediscovery,” refers to the happiness you feel upon reuniting with someone after you’ve been apart for a long time.

reunion
Source

22. Razbliuto (Russian) – The (usually sentimental) feeling you have toward someone you used to loved but no longer do.

gotye
Source

23. Viraag (Hindi) – The emotional pain of being separated from a loved one.

zacefron
Source

24. Fensterln (German) – When you have to climb through someone’s window in order to have sex with them without their parents knowing about it.

clarissasam
Source

25. Layogenic (Tagalog) – When someone looks attractive from far away, but, oh, they’re getting closer, oh, never mind. Also see: Total Monet

 

(Source : The date report)

 

 

