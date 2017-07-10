10 words you never knew existed: A tribute to Wole Soyinka at 83

Wole Soyinka once told me “Abel, the strength of every writer is in the skin of his words, his style matters but I believe writer should be able to create their own words depending on the developing realities”
As a science student, the only literature class I had ever attended apart from my one year course at London Writers Bureau was in SS1. Since Literature was optional then, I just decided to sit in and enjoy the class because our Further mathematics teacher was on leave.
It was a discussion class and the topic was between Wole Soyinka and words: The muse of Legends.
I wanted to understand the meaning of muse and perhaps learn more about Wole Soyinka from the young beautifulteacher who was in our school on a national youth service duty.
The class was brief, it was all about Wole Soyinka, for a man like me who only understand methane, sulphur, carbonate, etc, it was quite difficult to truly appreciate the heavy grammar that was discussed in the class.
I left unsatisfied, filled with thirst to learn more about this great icon, that was part of my motivation to join London writer Bureau to learn more about literature.
As we celebrate the great Icon today, I have selected 10 words, I believe you should know and understand.
1. lethologica
The inability to remember a word or put your finger on the right word.
2. Dysania
The state of having a hard time waking up and getting out of bed in the morning.
3. Eigengrau
The dark grey color seen by the eyes in perfect darkness, as a result of signals from the optic nerves.
4. Eyesome
Pleasant to look at.
Thinkstock / Via dictionary.reference.com
5. Tintinnabulation
A jingling or tinkling sound as if of bells
Thinkstock / Via merriam-webster.com.
6. Ferrule
A ring or cap usually of metal put around a slender shaft (as a cane or a tool handle) to strengthen it or prevent splitting
Thinkstock / Via merriam-webster.com
7. Philtrum
The vertical groove on the median line of the upper lip.
Thinkstock / Via merriam-webster.com
8. Pooh-bah
A person in high position or of great influence
Thinkstock / Via merriam-webster.com
9. Anuptaphobia
The fear of remaining unmarried or being married to the wrong person.
Thinkstock / Via yourdictionary.com
10. Overtomorrow
The day after tomorrow or following tomorrow.
Think stock / Via thefreedictionary.com
