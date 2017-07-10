Home
10 words you never knew existed: A tribute to Wole Soyinka at 83

July 13, 2017 Abel Udoekene, Featured, In the News No Comments

Wole Soyinka once told me “Abel, the strength of every writer is in the skin of his words, his style matters but I believe writer should be able to create their own words depending on the developing realities”

As a science student, the only literature class I had ever attended apart from my one year course at London Writers Bureau was in SS1. Since Literature was optional then, I just decided to sit in and enjoy the class because our Further mathematics teacher was on leave.

It was a discussion class and the topic was between Wole Soyinka and words: The muse of Legends.

I wanted to understand the meaning of muse and perhaps learn more about Wole Soyinka from the young beautifulteacher who was in our school on a national youth service duty.

The class was brief, it was all about Wole Soyinka, for a man like me who only understand methane, sulphur, carbonate, etc, it was quite difficult to truly appreciate the heavy grammar that was discussed in the class.

I left unsatisfied, filled with  thirst to learn more about this great icon, that was part of my motivation to join London writer Bureau to learn more about literature.

As we celebrate the great Icon today, I have selected 10 words, I believe you should know and understand.

1. lethologica

The inability to remember a word or put your finger on the right word.

 Thinkstock / Via dictionary.reference.com

2. Dysania

The state of having a hard time waking up and getting out of bed in the morning.

Thinkstock / Via thefreedictionary.com

3. Eigengrau

The dark grey color seen by the eyes in perfect darkness, as a result of signals from the optic nerves.

Thinkstock / Via yourdictionary.com

4. Eyesome

Pleasant to look at.

Thinkstock / Via dictionary.reference.com

 

5. Tintinnabulation 

A jingling or tinkling sound as if of bells

Thinkstock / Via merriam-webster.com.

 

6. Ferrule

A ring or cap usually of metal put around a slender shaft (as a cane or a tool handle) to strengthen it or prevent splitting

 Thinkstock / Via merriam-webster.com

 

7. Philtrum

The vertical groove on the median line of the upper lip.

Thinkstock / Via merriam-webster.com

 

8. Pooh-bah

A person in high position or of great influence

 

 

 

 

 

Thinkstock / Via merriam-webster.com

 

9. Anuptaphobia

The fear of remaining unmarried or being married to the wrong person.

 

 

Thinkstock / Via yourdictionary.com

 

10. Overtomorrow 

The day after tomorrow or following tomorrow.

 

Think stock  / Via thefreedictionary.com

