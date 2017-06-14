I will love you even if it hurts

I’ve seen the pains in your eyes,
the pains you are trying to hide with your smiles,
I’ve seen the loneliness in your silence,
the loneliness you can’t deny.
I see hope when I stare at your face,
I can feel your humility when you hold my hands,
It’s hurts to see you cry
but I’m ready to take my chances.
I will love you even if it’s hurts,
I will love you no matter the cost,
I will deny myself ‘the me thing’
and embrace “the us”, just to be with you.
I’m here waiting,
Let’s our story begins.
