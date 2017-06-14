Home
I will love you even if it hurts

I will love you even if it hurts

June 14, 2017 Abel Udoekene, Poems, Relationship and Life Issues, Single and Married No Comments

I’ve seen the pains in your eyes,
the pains you are trying to hide with your smiles,
I’ve seen the loneliness in your silence,
the loneliness you can’t deny.

I see hope when I stare at your face,
I can feel your humility when you hold my hands,
It’s hurts to see you cry
but I’m ready to take my chances.

I will love you even if it’s hurts,
I will love you no matter the cost,
I will deny myself ‘the me thing’
and embrace “the us”, just to be with you.

I’m here waiting,
Let’s our story begins.

Related Posts

About The Author

Social Savvy

Abel Udoekene jnr is a fisherman by day, a blogger by night, a Social Media strategist, Writer, Children Ambassador, COO at Inspiration Africa.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz