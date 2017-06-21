Remember This When You Are Confused on What To Do

I hope you don’t give up, when things get tough,
I hope you don’t get tired of living your dreams,
because in life, obstacles will come, trial will come,
but you are strong enough to overcome them.
I hope you don’t stop loving when you are heart broken,
I hope you don’t get tired in this race called life,
because it may get ugly sometimes,
trust me, it hurts
but you are strong enough to get through it.
I hope you can find strength in your weakness,
Lessons when you see failure,
Love in the face of hatred,
and hope in the midst of confusion.
There will come a time when you will question your ability,
a time when life becomes unbearable,
trust me, life can be funny sometimes,
but I hope you will always keep your fire on,
because you are stronger than you think.
