You are not perfect, neither are they.

You will fail if you try to be perfect,
Listen and follow me closely,
no one in this World is perfect,
Just be yourself and enjoy your life.
You will fail and fail very hard,
if you try to please everybody,
no one really cares about what you are going through,
Just do your best and leave the rest to God.
You will mess up your life big time,
If you believe you are not enough,
there is no one in this World like you,
Just live your dreams and be good.
You will fall and fall very well,
If you try to climb up all alone,
a little shoulder is more than enough ,
Just find love and be kind.
We are all in this mess together
trying to make sense of life,
So Don’t worry, You are not alone.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!