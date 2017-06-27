I can no longer flirt with my emotions anymore,
I can no longer lie about my feelings,
I can no longer regrets about yesterday,
I can no longer keep postponing this happiness,
I can no longer keep blaming you for my mistakes,
I can no longer write poems without thinking of you
Because when I’m in love words just keep flowing.
I think love is best express in lines,
From verse one, I could spot your smiles printed in my heart,
I could locate the Paradise full of love and hope,
every gesture you make, all your dreams and desires
all your touches and kisses revolves around my World.
I can no longer keep lying to myself,
because I know love will smile again at me soon.
Love will smile again someday
June 27, 2017 Abel Udoekene, Poems, Single and Married No Comments
