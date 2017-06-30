If you have to lie, don’t lie to yourself.

I met a lady not too long ago who told me a story about her struggle in finding true love. Like most of us, she needs love and affection but unfortunately she wasn’t ready to be a victim of heart breaks. She rejected every offer of love that comes her way all in the disguise that she was not ready for love.
She was beautiful, but she was so lonely, and her drive for rejecting men was her favorite hobby. She rejected anything and everything that approach her all in the name of love, that she even denied herself the privilege of loving a man she eventually want to settle down with.
Like the lady, most of us are like that, we are confused about everything in life, most time we don’t give ourselves permission to be free, try something new, we caged our feelings, caged our emotions, we seek love yet we lie about it, we seek comfort yet when we see someone who is ready and willing to offer same we put heart breaks as a label to deny ourselves that privileged.
The number one mistake we make in life is lying to ourselves about our feelings.
I burst into to tears when I hear phrases like:
I can’t find love
I don’t think I can’t make it
I don’t think I can handle it
I am not good enough,
If only I was
Will I ever succeed.
I just finished a short story that centres on the phrase “All is well” my central character teach me a lesson I won’t forget so soon. He said “The best half truth is “All is well” all can only be well when you match words with actions”
You’ve gone a long way in life, if you have not been rejected before maybe someone closer to you have, you’ve seen the pains, tears and the hustle in life.
Life is a game, so to be at an advantage, you need to be truthful to yourself and your feelings.
Sleep when you should, eat when you are hungry, Love always and never ever lie to yourself.
Stay blessed.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!