If they reject you don’t feel bad, trust me, I’ve been there

Rejection happens because it just does,
that’s the first thing you need to know in this journey called life.
you may have imagine the bombings of your feelings,
the assassination of your hope
the breach of the contract of trust,
and the moment of regrets.
“am I not good enough? ” you may have asked,
“What will people say?”
“why always me? ”
“will I ever find love, job or happiness?”
Trust me, they all sounds the same
But never forget this,
don’t feel sorry because your crush rejected your friend’s request,
don’t blame yourself because they keep telling you, “you are not the best fit for this position,
don’t hate life, because your ex rejected you
rejection makes you stronger,
you are permitted to cry but always remember to move on.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!