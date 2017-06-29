Can I ask you a question?

If she’s like water,
soft enough to offer life,
tough enough to drown life,
will you offer her your heart?
If he’s like the sun,
light enough to lead you on,
hot enough to burn you,
will you still accept his love?
If everything was just perfect,
and your imperfections can hinder your growth
would have come this far without a sin?
If temptation is part of life,
and life is tasteless without it,
Can we just sin
then later we pray for forgiveness?
Life is just but a dream,
an hour glass on the run
a journey beyond our imagination,
do you believe in love?
